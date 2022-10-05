Foundation tasks Nigerian youths on peace building

Nigerian youths have been asserted as fundamental components in peace and nation building of the society as the world recently celebrated the 2022 International World Peace Day.

This assertion was made by different stakeholders in attendance during a one-day youth dialogue programme, organised by CLEEN Foundation in partnership with FORD Foundation to mark this year’s World Peace Day in Benin City, Edo State.

Delivering his lecture on the theme: “End racism: Build peace”, Lawal Abdul-Sabur, said equality and social justice are some of the characteristics of any peaceful society.

He maintained that Nigerian youths in their large numbers have the capacity to restore peace in the society, hence the need for people to continually embrace peace.

Abd-Sabur, said racial favouritism and separationism are often responsible for social injustice globally and sued for the promotion of anti-racism and separationism laws.

“Lack of social justice and peace has plunged most societies in the world into terrible situation of violence and racism.

“So, we need to promote inclusion rather than exclusion as well as change our mindsets from individualism to collectivism in our dispositions,” he said.

He commended CLEEN Foundation for the event he described as apt, noting that the dialogue would go a long way in exposing youths to their roles in peace building in Nigeria.

On her part, Coordinator, Partners for peace and West African network for peace building, Agatha Osieke, blamed bad governance and quest to undermine due process for global insecurity and racism.

She stressed that peace building is about developmental growth, which according to her, is essential in any society.

Speaking to newsmen, the Programme and Administration Officer of CLEEN Foundation in Edo State, Mrs. Blessing Eromon, said the event was put together to celebrate 2022 International World Peace Day.

She revealed that the dialogue was to discuss the importance of peace building among youths in Edo, adding: “We at CLEEN Foundation believe that if there is peace and understanding among the people, there would be good Nigeria.”

While calling on all and sundry to join the crusade advocating peace building and eradication of racism from the society, Mrs. Eromon, opined that world peace could be achieved through dialogue like the one organised by the Foundation.

