By: Nurudeen Alimi

Residents of Akinjagunla community in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State have expressed gratitude to Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo who through MADE foundation donated an ultra-modern motorised borehole to them for the provision of potable water.

During the event, which was attended by prominent individuals, community leaders, political leaders, representative of landlord association, members of the foundation and youth groups, Dr. Peter Abiola Makinde was given the honour to cut the tape signifying the official inauguration of the borehole.

The donor took time to state the reason he decided to donate the water facility and highlighted both old and recent interventions which he has carried out through MADE foundation.

He said: “I decided to step into the fray of philanthropy and the provision of basic amenities as my own little way of assisting the government in ameliorating the sufferings of the people and step into the gaps in critical sectors that need urgent intervention in the face of lean resources available to government.

“Through the foundation, my wife and I have been able to give out scholarships, free UTME forms, health insurance, construction of classrooms among other things.

“We do not intend to rest on our oasis; we promise you today to keep up the great work to the best of our knowledge and capabilities.”

Speaking further, Ajilo, eulogised Hon. Peter Abiola Makinde and described him as “a man that has distinguished himself far beyond the imagination of the people. I make bold to say that it seems as if Ondo had never had a representative until now.”

Ajilo charged the residents of Akinjagunla to make good use of the borehole and ensure that they handle it like their personal property. He warned against sabotage and vandalism of the facility.

Dr. Peter Abiola Makinde while speaking during the event described the importance of water to mankind and admonished the people to utilise and protect the facility for the benefit of all.

He further appreciated Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo for his kind heart and his decision to keep giving back to the society.

Dignitaries in attendance at the event include: Hon. Peter Abiola Makinde, Hon. Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju, Mr. & Deaconess Ajilo, Mrs. Fumilayo Adegbaye, community leader, members of the MADE foundation, among others.