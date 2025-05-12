Foundation supports 3000 residents in Ogun with working tools, food items

Kayokem International Foundation during its second anniversary held in Abeokuta, Ogun State supported over 3000 people with various working tools such as sewing and grinding machines, dryers, notebooks for students, foodstuffs for widows and the indigents, among others.

Mrs Oluwakemi Sanusi, founder of the foundation, while speaking to journalists at the empowerment programme, stressed the need for people to lend helping so as to make life more meaningful for many Nigerians.

Mrs Sanusi explained that “The truth is that there is so much hunger and hardship in the country. Children are out of school. Many graduates are unemployed. People want to start businesses but lack the capital. Sadly, some youths are resorting to selling their organs or eggs just to survive.

“I started this foundation to help Nigerians in my own little way. Since we began, we have touched many lives, mostly from our personal resources. My family and I have made sacrifices to make this happen.

“The foundation is dedicated to supporting the under privileged individuals in the society, those with limited opportunities and means of livelihood.

“We especially focus on people who have learned a skill or trade and need support to establish themselves and also paying children school fees and giving food items to the vulnerable.”

Sanusi called on corporate bodies and other well-meaning individuals to prioritise helping the needy and giving back to the society, saying that this is the only way to create a better society.