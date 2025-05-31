Foundation stresses need for healthy living among school pupils

The founder and Managing Director of Lift Up Care Foundation (LUCAF), Dr. (Mrs.) Lami Onayi Ahmed, has stressed the need for parents, teachers and guardians to always educate their children on the need to maintain high level of hygiene so as to avoid being infected by diseases.

Ahmed who stated this at the St. Luke1 primary school, Adankolo in Lokoja, said the organisation was in the school to educate the children on the need to keep proper hygiene in other to be healthy.

ALSO READ: Foundation, Lagos OEQA host workshop to fast-track private school approvals

While noting that the visit to the school was part of the activities the group has lined up to commemorate the 2025 children’s day, she called on the children to pay attention to their learning and obey the school rules and regulations, saying that, it’s the only way of becoming better citizens.

“We are also here to implement one of our thematic areas of our organization, which is health. We have discussed with them the principle of WASH programme, Which is Water Sanitation and Health. We came here to remind them of the importance of staying healthy. We have told them how to maintain proper hygiene.

“They have been taught how to stay clean and avoid those diseases that are preventable. There is this saying that where there’s a will there will always be a way,” she said.

Speaking also, Hajia Kulu Ibrahim , the Head Teacher of St. Luke1 Primary School Adankolo Lokoja, appreciated Lift Care Foundation, (LUCAF) for the gesture, saying that the lesson will greatly influence the conduct and behaviour of the children going forward.

“The impact of the lesson learnt is that the children now know the importance of cleanliness, how to brush their teeth and Wash their hands. Some of the children here are orphans who cannot afford ordinary brush to brush their teeth , but now they are getting it free of charge from the organization. It will certainly improve their wellbeing,” she stated.

She commended the Kogi state government for improving the standard of teaching and learning in the school through the provision of infrastructure, teachers welfare which she said serves as motivation for them.

“I must commend the government of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo. He has improve infrastructure in the school, he has also paid serious attention to our welfare as teachers and the wellbeing of our children. I’m calling on others to emulate LUCAF to render help to the children. They now know that there is someone out there who cared for them and have come to celebrate with them,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the children a pupil in the school, Adamu Gift, thanked the group for extending the gesture to them and promised to put to use what they have learnt.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

