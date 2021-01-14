Foundation splashes N20m scholarship grant on 194 undergraduates in Delta

A non-governmental organisation in Delta State, Monday Onyeme Foundation, has given over N20 million scholarship grant to 194 undergraduates in Ndokwa /Ukwani federal constituency of the state with the recipients receiving cheques ranging from N100,000 to N200,000 each.

Chief Monday Onyeme is the facilitator of the foundation and also the chairman of the state internal revenue board.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques, he said the gesture would promote excellence in education, as well as encourage young ones to strive better in academics.

Advising the beneficiaries, Chief Onyeme said: “I encourage you to work hard so that you will do more. The money is to pay fees and buy educational materials; it is not for fun. if you can use it to buy one or two textbooks, it will make a lot of difference.

“Few years ago, 60 undergraduates benefitted from the scheme. Last year, we provided for 160 students and this year, we gave scholarship to 194 undergraduates consisting of 61 from Ukwuani, 78 from Ndokwa West, and 55 from Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

“The foundation also engages in renovation of schools; provision of school desks, chairs and distribution of books and writing materials.

“In the next few weeks, we will provide 1,000 textbooks each to 18 schools in Ndokwa nation.”

Onyeme, who thanked the students for participating in the programme, said, “we are doing this to encourage you so that our tomorrow will be brighter.”

Earlier, the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, described the contributions of Monday Onyeme Foundation to the development of education as worthy of emulation by well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations.

