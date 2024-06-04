A Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), LG Rhythms Foundation, will commence its annual charity walk in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, saying that the exercise was meant to sensitize members of the public about various health concerns, rendering assistance to the needy and to campaign against drug abuse and other social vices.

The Foundation (Port-Harcourt Connect) made this known in a statement jointly signed by Ambassador (Mrs.) Deborah Alade and Connect Skipper, Ms Scholarstica Isibor respectively, said that the exercise in Port-Harcourt would be held on June 15, 2024, while the charity walk would also be held in different cities across the country on different dates.

The Foundation, founded in 2011, in the statement, listed other cities for the charity walk including Lagos, Abuja, Abeokuta, Ilorin and Ibadan, saying that for the Port-Harcourt event, it had partnered with the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Rivers State Ministry of Health for a seamless and remarkable event.

According to the statement, Port Harcourt’s charity walk will commence from Shoprite Mall by Rumuomasi by 8 am, while the entire course will take participants through Rumuomasi roundabout, and others and end at the NDLEA office in Aba Road.

It disclosed that a health specialist with the support of the NDLEA staff will talk to all attendees about the possible causes, preventions, management and dangers of drug abuse and addiction.

