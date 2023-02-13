Bola Badmus

As Nigerians commemorate the 47th anniversary of the death of former Head of State, Late General Murtala Muhammed, Chief Executive Officer of MMF, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, on Monday said the greatest gift the country can offer the late leader’s memorial anniversary is to ensure a smooth transition through free and fair general elections on February 25, 2023, and to decisive governance, empathetic leadership that has the interest of the masses at heart.

Muhammed-Oyebode said this in a statement upon her return from Kano, the birth home of the late head of state, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, recalling that General Muhammed’s regime birthed the transition to a democratic rule which was brought to fruition by his successor in office.

The MMF Executive Officer, while stressing the need for decisive leadership as the country prepares for the general elections in a fortnight, further recalled that the late Head of State, on February 13, 1976, paid the highest price for service to the country with his life.

“During his brief tenure in power, the late General’s administration prevailed in the battle against indiscipline while also creating the institutions that would engender nationalism and sustainable peace and security within Nigeria’s borders.

“General Muhammed’s administration fought corruption to a standstill and began moving the Federal Capital to Abuja, addressed the issue of bureaucratic inefficiency, and, most importantly, initiated the process for a return to civilian rule.

“He undoubtedly held a great belief in the existence of a powerful and vibrant Nigeria within an independent yet united and affluent Africa. Unquestionably a belief that Nigerians can replicate in their voting choices in the upcoming general elections,” she stated.

She said MMF was set up to keep the late Head of State, General Muhammed’s legacy alive, disclosing that this year’s anniversary would be dedicated to his philosophy in the spirit of the general elections.

Muhammed-Oyebode, while noting that the nation was at a fragile crossroads, said the focus of this year’s memorial was prayers at the late leader’s graveside “for the elections to usher in the type of governance envisioned by Murtala Muhammed and his team.”