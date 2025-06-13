Foundation revives program to promote positive masculinity, HIV care

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria is marking this year’s Day of the African Child with the revitalization of its Boys2Men program, aimed at promoting positive masculinity, early testing and treatment initiation.

The commemoration themed, ‘Be the Hero of Your Health’ is also the stigma-free care for adolescent boys and young men (ABYM) in HIV, Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) programming.

The AHF Africa Bureau Chief, Dr. Penninah Iutung in a statement, noted that for too long, adolescent boys and young men have been the invisible demographic in the fight against HIV.

“Harmful gender norms teach them that seeking help is a sign of weakness, and stigma keeps them silent—even when their lives are at risk.”

“The Boys2Men program, launched in 2018, addresses the gaps in HIV testing, prevention, and treatment services for ABYM in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Dr. Iutung emphasized the importance of empowering young men to take control of their health and redefine what it means to be strong.

“Revitalizing our Boys2Men program is a bold step to change that narrative by empowering young men to take control of their health, access the care they need, and redefine what it means to be strong,” she said.

Dr. Echey Ijezie, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director, said, “The 2025 Day of the African Child commemoration is an intelligent response to the quiet but consistent yearnings of our boys who have long desired a structured interface to engage and positively deal with the peculiar challenges boys are faced with growing up in our terrain.”

As part of the commemoration, AHF Nigeria will host a football match between the AHF boys and the soccer team of the Waru Community, Abuja, on June 21st. The event aims to engage young boys on building positive masculinity and being resilient in the face of multiple environmental factors that young boys are faced with today.

The Day of the African Child serves as a platform to advocate for the rights, health, and development of children across the continent. AHF’s commemoration will reaffirm its commitment to ensuring ABYM are not left behind in HIV prevention and care.

AHF has used the Day of the African Child in previous years to amplify calls for youth-friendly HIV services, CSE, SRHR, and stronger public policies addressing gender-based violence and teenage pregnancy.

This year, the organization will conduct on-the-ground interventions, including HIV testing, condom distribution, and other outreach efforts.

