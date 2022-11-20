Foundation provides free healthcare to vulnerable persons in Benue

About 200 people comprising aged men and women, people with disability, pregnant women, and vulnerable children have benefitted from a Free Medical Outreach, carried out by a Non-Governmental Organization(NGO) known as Hyacinth Alia Support Foundation.

The program which commenced on Saturday in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West local government area of Benue state is part of the humanitarian service embarked upon by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Benue state, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

The Foundation commenced its humanitarian services in Benue state in 2019.

However, Chief Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs Susan Achiaga said that the medical outreach was drawn from Fr. Alia’s 32 years of ministration, selfless services, for the less privileged, and helpless people in society, in all the nook and crannies of the state.

According to her, “the vision is non-partisan but to passionately create a healthy environment, through deliberate empowerment programmes, by strengthening and promoting the wellbeing of the most vulnerable in the 23 local government areas of the state.”

She said that the mandate of the foundation is to reach out to the target beneficiaries, extensively in the North-central zone of Nigeria, and even beyond.

Achiaga explained that the beneficiaries were tested and treated for malaria cases, given family health care services, mosquito nets, de-warming drugs,10kg bags of rice, underpads, and drugs to pregnant women, as well as a health talk on how to manage themselves health-wise, to avoid high rates of deteriorations, in the absence of such intervention.

She also revealed that “50 Aged Persons”, with critical health challenges, apart from other beneficiaries, were carefully selected, across the local government, to maintain the status quo of the organization, which is to envision her humanitarian services and ensure that they get to the right persons, who don’t have anyone to cater for them.

Commending the foundation, on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mama Tabitha Ulam thanked the management of the Foundation and prayed to God to reward them abundantly. She also expressed happiness that the Foundation is reflecting the image of the Catholic Priest (Fr. Alia), who she said, has been in the trenches with them.

