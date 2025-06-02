Foundation provides free clubfoot to over 450 babies in three states

The Positive Care and Development Foundation (PCDF) has successfully provided free Ponseti treatment to over 450 babies in the past two years across Niger, Kwara, and Kaduna States.

The foundation in celebration of 2025 World Clubfoot Day 2025, themed “Hope in Every Step: Ensuring Equitable Access to Clubfoot Care,” proudly marks a major milestone in its mission to eliminate disability caused by untreated clubfoot in Nigeria.

This life-changing intervention gives children born with clubfoot the chance to walk, run, and live fully active lives. The organization is also expanding its services to Ekiti state by July 2025, further widening access to care for vulnerable families in addition to other supported states.

Clubfoot is a congenital condition that affects approximately 1 in every 1,000 births worldwide. Without proper treatment, it can result in lifelong disability, stigma and a difficult adult life.

The Ponseti method is a globally recognized, non-surgical treatment, that includes weekly gentle manipulations and plaster casts to realign the foot, a minor tenotomy procedure (Achilles tendon release) in most cases.

“A structured bracing phase: 23 hours per day for the first 3 months and nighttime wear (12–14 hours) until the child is 4 to 5 years old.”

Adherence to this treatment plan is essential to achieving permanent correction and lifelong mobility.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to walk without pain or limitation,” says Dr. Esse Nwakanma, the Executive Director of PCDF. “Through our outreach clinics, partnerships, and dedicated care teams, we are removing barriers to treatment and restoring mobility, dignity, and hope.”

PCDF expresses heartfelt gratitude to the orthopaedic doctors, clinic assistants, and frontline health workers whose dedication and compassion continue to transform lives.

Their tireless work ensures that each child receives high-quality, consistent care from diagnosis to full recovery.

“Many thanks to our donor, Miraclefeet, whose donations and clinical trainings have made it possible to ensure we deliver the best quality treatment to these children” – Dr James John Adeniran, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at FMC Bida Niger State and PCDF Medical Advisor.

This World Clubfoot Day is a day of reflection with a call to the multidisciplinary stakeholders for improved access to care and better treatment outcomes.

Social Workers and Child Protection Advocates are needed to support families throughout the treatment phase to ensure compliance with good parent education, follow-up, and safeguarding.

A call to Local and State Governments is emphasized to help establish and sustain more clubfoot clinics in underserved regions.

Government support is vital to achieving nationwide, equitable access to care. And to other NGOs, Foundations, and Donor Organizations, for more investments in clubfoot care.

The Positive Care and Development Foundation (PCDF) is a nonprofit organization committed to improving child health outcomes in Nigeria through sustainable, facility-led and community-based healthcare programs.

Its flagship clubfoot program has helped hundreds of children gain mobility and hope through free treatment, parent support, and advocacy.