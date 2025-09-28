Foundation provides digital learning tools, books, others to school children in Osun

The Lafogido Heritage Foundation on Friday provided public school children in Ile-Ife, Osun State, with educational support, including books, uniforms, and digital learning tools, to equip them with essential skills and better prepare them for the future.

Speaking at the event, the President and Coordinator of the Foundation, Prince Adeyemi Ademiluyi, stated that the group is also committed to providing vocational training programmes and establishing skill acquisition centres where children can learn tailoring, crafts, and digital literacy.

Ademiluyi, who noted that the Foundation was established in 2023 in memory of his late father, said the primary goal is to help young people develop their talents and skills.

“We are here to celebrate our future generation. The participants are from nursery, primary, and secondary schools. We are building these children skillfully so that they can become the leaders of tomorrow.

“This programme is open to all public primary and secondary schools, as well as children from the Lafogido community in Ile-Ife.

“As a foundation, we are doing this to ensure that our young ones can develop their talents and carry on the legacy of the Yoruba people.

“The foundation was started in 2023 in memory of my late father, Prince Ademakinwa Ademiluyi, who passed away in 1993. During his lifetime, he had a strong passion for the growth of Ife. That is a legacy I have chosen to carry on,” he emphasized.

According to Ademiluyi, other programmes in the pipeline include healthcare outreach—such as organizing medical check-ups and health awareness campaigns for vulnerable community members—and cultural tourism promotion, which aims to showcase the Lafogido lineage and traditions to encourage tourism within the state and across Nigeria.

“We believe our cultural heritage holds solutions to contemporary challenges and provides a foundation for growth and unity in today’s world. The Lafogido Foundation remains dedicated to preserving the rich traditions of Ile-Ife while building a brighter future for generations to come,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Muyiwa Omisade, urged well-meaning Nigerians to give back to their communities.

While commending the Foundation for its efforts, he advised that the development of society should not be left to the government and traditional rulers alone.

“This is a very commendable programme. When you are blessed, you must extend those blessings to others, especially the less privileged.

“What the founder of this foundation is doing is highly laudable and will contribute to the development of his community. Other privileged individuals should also get involved in community development.

“We cannot leave everything to the state government and traditional rulers. This initiative shows the importance of investing in education,” Omisade said.