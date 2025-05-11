Foundation partners Oyo SUBEB, Nigerian Red Cross for safe schools initiative

The Karim Adeyemi Foundation (KAF) has received a boost from the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, ahead of the safe schools initiative.

The initiative, themed ‘Karim Adeyemi Foundation Safe Schools Initiative: First Aid for All’, aims to distribute 50 fully equipped first aid boxes to public primary schools across six local government areas—Egbeda, Akinyẹle, Lagelu, Ido, Oluyole, and Ona Ara—while providing critical training in CPR in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Oyo State Branch.

Adeniran, a passionate advocate of youth development and an a strong stakeholder in the footballing world, recognized for his annual inter-local government football tournaments, lauded Karim Adeyemi for his outstanding contributions to sports and community development in Ibadan, particularly through Adeyemi Football Club.

He expressed his admiration for the foundation’s proactive approach to enhancing health and safety in schools and emphasized the potential for a long-term partnership between KAF and SUBEB to create more impactful interventions, especially in footballing tournaments and development for public primary schools in the state.

The chairman not only endorsed the initiative but also provided a conducive venue for the one-day training to hold.

Key stakeholders present during the visit included Princess Ladipo Olaide Aderonke the Executive Secretary to the Executive Chairman of Oyo SUBEB; Mrs. Funmi Kehinde Adeyomoye, Director of School Services; and Oluwaseun Ologunde, Principal Education Officer, along with members of the Karim Adeyemi Foundation team.

KAF delegation also met with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, represented by Mr. Ojo Olaleye, Branch Secretary; Mr. Jolaosho Samuel, Branch Disaster Management Officer; and Mr. Akinyemi Makinde, Branch PGI Focal Person. This meeting involved a comprehensive review of the planned intervention and an inspection of the first aid boxes to ensure their contents effectively address the schools’ emergency needs. The Red Cross officials affirmed the suitability of the first aid boxes and reiterated their commitment to supporting the training of school staff and pupils in emergency response and CPR.

The first donation event is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, 2025, during which the selected schools in the six local government areas will receive the first aid boxes and benefit from the day-long training program. This intervention is a further testament to KAF’s dedication to fostering safer learning environments and empowering schools to manage health emergencies effectively.

