Foundation offers free cleft, craniofacial surgery to 40 beneficiaries in FCT

The Cleft and Craniofacial Deformity Foundation (CFDF) has provided free cleft and craniofacial surgery to no fewer than 40 beneficiaries at Kuje General Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, applauded the Cleft and Craniofacial Deformity Foundation for undertaking such humanitarian activities for over a decade.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director of the Dentistry Division at the ministry, Dr Gloria Uzoigwe, stressed that the ministry is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial situation.

“We will continue to work towards improving our healthcare infrastructure and providing access to foundations and their sponsors, as we are witnessing today, as well as ensuring resources for our medical professionals.”

The Minister emphasised the importance of community involvement and partnerships in healthcare, alongside the need for continued support and funding for healthcare initiatives.

“We assure the foundation that the ministry will continue to support its activities across the country to improve healthcare for citizens.”

Also speaking, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environmental Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasewe, who was represented by the Acting Director-General of the Hospital Management Board, Dr Olugbenga Bello, revealed that the FCT administration, under the leadership of the Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, is prepared to partner with the foundation to alleviate the suffering of people with craniofacial abnormalities, particularly children with cleft lip and palate.

He encouraged FCT residents to register for health insurance at N13,500 per year, guaranteeing healthcare access in any hospital of their choice within the FCT.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Cleft and Craniofacial Deformity Foundation, Dr Seidu Bello, disclosed that the foundation’s journey began at Kuje General Hospital in March 2011.

“I embarked on an endeavour that was entirely uncommon for a local surgeon. It was fraught with scepticism and uncertainty, but within me, I was optimistic that the experiment would succeed.

“We ended up carrying out 32 successful operations at the tournament in 2011. That marked the beginning of a success story.

“Today, 14 years later, this is the 29th edition, and we have traversed 13 states of the federation, performing approximately 1,500 major facial surgeries on mostly indigent patients.

“The current 29th edition has witnessed a massive turnout of patients with different types of facial deformities. As of today, 45 patients have registered. We have operated on 15, while surgeries continue for one week, targeting 40 patients.”

He expressed concerns that the foundation cannot attend to everyone, highlighting the reality that facial deformities are not rare and that specialised hospitals, especially for the underprivileged, are an absolute necessity.

He, therefore, called for stakeholder support to build the Abuja Craniofacial Hospital, which will offer free surgery to indigent patients with craniofacial conditions.

“We hereby solicit public support for the construction of a hospital dedicated to the poor who cannot afford treatment costs.”

The Executive Director appreciated the TY Danjuma Foundation as the major sponsor of the surgeries while appealing for further sponsorship to help Nigerians overcome this predicament.

Mrs Eucharia Abua Unimnake, Health Desk Officer of the TY Danjuma Foundation, stated: “Healthcare is one of our priority interventions in ensuring quality healthcare and education for the masses.”

She stressed that the foundation is particularly focused on cleft and craniofacial deformities, which is why they are sponsoring the event to bring smiles to patients’ faces and reduce social stigma.

One of the beneficiaries, Ajeka, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the surgery and called on the government to provide further support for physically challenged individuals.

