Foundation launches initiative to boost access to quality education, skill devt in Kogi

Succour has come the way of many less-privileged members of some underserved communities in Kogi State, following the intervention of the Stanley Jegede Foundation (SJF), offering scholarships, mentorship, teacher training and promotion of vocational education in select seven schools across the State.

A statement from the Communication Directorate of the Foundation revealed that the first phase of the new initiative,

tagged, “Unschooled to Schooled (US) Initiative, a Stanley Jegede Foundation Initiative, has commenced in Kogi State.

The move, according to the statement, reaffirms the commitment to bridging educational inequality in the State.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in SJF’s vision to make inclusive and equitable education a reality for Africa’s underprivileged children and youths.

“The US Initiative is designed to provide access to quality education through scholarships, mentorship programmes, teacher training, vocational education, and infrastructure development in underserved communities.

“The rollout in Kogi includes financial support for students in seven institutions identified as requiring urgent assistance,” it stated.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Stanley Jegede, Executive Chairman of the Stanley Jegede Foundation, stated, “The US Initiative is a clarion call to action and a symbol of hope for children and youths who have been denied access to education due to financial hardship.

“This first phase in Kogi is a significant step towards our long-term goal of empowering the next generation through knowledge, mentorship, and opportunity. We are committed to ensuring that no child is left behind.”

He added that through strategic partnerships and community engagement, the US Initiative seeks to deliver not just academic support, but holistic development opportunities that will enable beneficiaries to thrive.

In collaboration with school administrators, SJF would oversee the equitable disbursement of funds to cover school fees and related educational expenses.

