Driven by compassion and belief that the festive season is not just about indulging in excess but an opportunity to spread love and kindness to those in need, the Household of Love Foundation, has organised a Christmas party at the Motherless Babies Homes in Asero, Abeokuta.

Leader of the foundation and litigator, Mrs Titilola Akinlawon, noted that the foundation was founded two years ago as a haven for street boys by providing them with rehabilitation, education, and vocational training to empower them to become valuable contributors to society.

She also highlighted the foundation’s commitment to nurturing the underprivileged by steering them away from negative influences, and fostering a positive impact on the community.

“I have the impression that during Christmas, we overeat. I told myself that instead of indulging in excess, why not share the joy of food with those who need it,” Mrs Akinlawon remarked, emphasising the true essence of Christmas as a celebration of love and generosity.

She also noted that the foundation started impacting many lives before its official launch, adding that several individuals, who were once on the streets, have been sent to school, with one of them studying law and graduating from Babcock University.

Reflecting on the broader impact, Mrs Akinlawon acknowledged the potential pitfalls of unattended street children, saying “when parents are not there, the children will join bad gangs; they will do all sorts. Mothers, particularly, have a responsibility. God gave us the roles to nurture our children, ensuring they become our future.”

The litigator stressed the urgency of addressing the plight of untrained street children while recognising the potential long-term consequences on society.

“These children on the streets, if not trained, will become problems to our children that we have nurtured. I take it as a serious responsibility that somebody must do something,” Mrs Akinlawon passionately asserted.

As the Christmas party unfolded at the motherless babies home, the atmosphere was filled with joy, laughter, and a sense of camaraderie.

