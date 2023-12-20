Amidst the harsh economic realities currently affecting many people and non-profit organisations across Nigeria, a faith-based body, the Christ Foundation, as part of its annual tradition held a Christmas fete for over 100 people living with disabilities who have throughout the year fellowshipped with the body to give them a sense of belonging and allow them have materials to celebrate during the yuletide.

The Christ Foundation, founded in 1993 by late Professor Joel Adedeji and his late wife, Cecelia, who both spent most of their careers in academics at the University of Ibadan, is a registered non-governmental organisation located in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with the vision to focus on all aspects of empowering people living with disabilities and their families to lead healthy and productive lives, by rehabilitating them and empowering them for Christ and society.

The Christ Foundation has continually worked with existing partners to develop new opportunities for underprivileged people living with disabilities by creating awareness, engaging in advocacy and in the rehabilitation of these underprivileged members of the society to give them a voice and sense of belonging that will make them financially able and bring out the ability in their disabilities.

Aside the Christmas festivities, all the people living with disabilities that attended the fete went home with Christmas clothes for them and their families and food items that they will use to make the season festive. In addition, two blind men; Adeniyi Johnson and Adewuyi Caleb, who had earlier made requests for empowerment, were presented with brand new grinding machines.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chairperson of the Foundation, Madam Oyenike Olusanya, stated that the Christ Foundation thrives on finding ability in disability on a tripod approach of awareness, advocacy and empowerment, adding that awareness is essential because of entrenched wrong beliefs about disability in Nigeria, which limits social inclusion, self-reliance and economic productivity of people with disabilities and their families.

She said based on its tradition, the foundation, in addition to responding to hundreds of funding and grant requests annually, the body engages in proactive disability awareness programmes that strategically focus on changing attitudes towards disabilities in the society as well as building networks to support current and future education, skills training and business development opportunity needs.

While enjoining them not to forget the word of God which should be their watchword, she stated that it is important for them to show the world that their condition is not an hindrance and show love to others like Christ preached, adding that when they live in an environment filled with love, bringing out the ability in their disability will be easier.

“I want to kick off the Christmas mood in all of us; today is about celebrating you and giving thanks for another year. And I want you to know that there is ability in your disability and you are loved like every other person. Nothing can stop you from achieving a good life, nothing can limit you. I want to encourage you all in whatever way, don’t give up, don’t limit yourself, don’t be aggressive or feel people are against you,” he said.

She also called for more support for people living with disability and called on the various stakeholders to provide opportunities for them and not look at them as beggars who only deserve handouts.

