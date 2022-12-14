 Foundation graduates new set of youths on ICT training, launches textbook

‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

As part of moves to encourage the use of technology among children, the JayTee Ojo Foundation, has launched the distribution of a textbook on programming and other aspects of technology to all 203 secondary schools in Ekiti State.

Also, the foundation in its efforts to expose youths to opportunities in the technology world and provide solutions to societal problems, graduated another set of beneficiaries of its three-month free training.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of another set of youths and the launch of the textbook in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the founder and Chief of Executive Officer of the foundation, Chief Taiwo Ojo, said that the foundation was determined to train youths on the usage of technology to be globally competitive by offering solutions to societal challenges.

He added that the increasing global demand of young technological savvy practitioners made it necessary for the youths to take up vocation in the ICT in a bid to earn a living for themselves and impact positively on the society

Speaking on the drive for the ICT textbook for secondary schools in the state, Ojo said that exposing children in the schools to basic programming courses would in no small measure help the education sector and produce students with deep knowledge of how to produce solutions to problems using technology.

He revealed that the textbook would be distributed to all the 203 secondary schools across 16 Local Government Areas in the state free of charge for the teachers to use in teaching the students at an early stage.

According to him, “One of the aims of our foundation is to make young people globally competitive and we are doing that because we know there are a lot of opportunities around the world in technology. There are many jobs and solutions that are yet to be built and there are not enough people to take up those jobs.

“We know that there is always a barrier in the tech world and that is why we are trying to fill these gaps, remove some of those barriers that the young people face like training, equipment, mentoring, to bring more people into technology.”

“Also, we know that the more young people will bring into tech, the more the technology industry in Nigeria develops, which means we are also bringing in work, economic development and opportunities and ensuring we diversify from oil as a state.”

On the role of the state government towards the success of the initiatives, Ojo said, “The government has a massive role to play and we commend them for partnering with us. With the textbooks we are donating to schools, they will have access to training the students and by 2024, we will start programming cup that will bring out the value of this.

“What the government should do is to continue to help bring ICT to the mainstream by building schools with conducive learning environments for our pupils to learn, especially in the area of technology.”

The Acting Director, Science, Technology and Mathematics in the Ekiti State Ministry of Education, Mrs Theresa Fajana, commended the founder for the gestures to the young citizens to tap into the opportunities in the technology space.

“On behalf of the administration of our Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, I want to sincerely appreciate the founder for this great initiative and uncommon zeal to the development of our students, we really recognise this feat and we shall continue to partner with you in every area of common interests to move our education sector forward,” she said.

The Oluroye of Ikoro-Ekiti, Oba Kayode Ekundayo, commended Ojo for his contributions to the development of the society, adding that his efforts in the empowerment of the youths through ICT would in no small measure boost the economy.