A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Kelvin Jombo Foundation has given out scholarships to no fewer than 52 indigent students of Abiriba Community in Abia State.

The Kelvin Jombo Foundation also granted a one-year scholarship for 35 final year students, tuition fees of the newly admitted higher institution students and to procure WAEC and NECO forms for Senior Secondary School (SS3) students.

Speaking during a crossover night worship on the 31st December 2023, at his country home in Abiriba, Chief Kelvin Jombo Onumah who is the Chief Executive Officer of Sublime Industries Ltd disclosed that the scholarship to all final year students, newly admitted students and Senior Secondary School students was born out of his quest to ease stress and encourage education in the community and the state at large.

“The foundation which was established in 2010 places strong emphasis on human capacity development, education, reorientation, crime reduction through job creation and empowerment.

“Kelvin Jombo Foundation has lived up to expectation in the past one decade.

“The foundation is highly passionate about the progress of the future leaders, that’s part of the reason I am committed to bridging the gap to education and give access for the less advanced persons to have the opportunities of acquiring knowledge to at least university level.

“The foundation has executed several projects in Abiriba, the Abia state and beyond; ranging from health, education, infrastructure and among others, he also noted.

