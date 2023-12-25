An Osun-based Non-Governmental Organisation has provided support to over 30,000 residents of communities across the ten local governments of Osun West Senatorial District of Osun State, Nigeria with food items to celebrate the festive season.

The beneficiaries of this yearly food distribution of the NGO, Oluwasheun People’s Foundation are mostly the aged, widows, people with special needs and other vulnerable.

While addressing the newsmen, the founder of the foundation, Oluwasheun Alabi expressed his satisfaction with this year’s food distribution programme of the foundation which it has touched the nook and cranny of the Senatorial District where he comes from.

Mr Basil who comes from Ikire, Irewole local government was represented by the secretary of the foundation, Mr Gboyega Bakare stressed that the food distribution programme for the vulnerable is not basically on an annual basis but every month, where the people come to their office and get the food items.

“It is another festive season that the foundation normally strive to impact huge numbers of people of different categories. This year is special as Oluwasheun People’s Foundation moved to touch several communities across the ten local governments of Osun West Senatorial District of the state.

He further explained that the yearly programme started five years ago and it moves to touched only two local governments, Irewole and Isokan where the foundation office is located.

“But for this year, the founder and the Chairman of the foundation, Oluwasheun Basil Alabi said the food distribution should go a long way to support the people and the government to cushioning the effect of the fuel subsidy and bringing succor to the people at the grassroots,” Gboyega said.

The communities touched by the foundation across the Osun West Senatorial District are Iwo, Ede North and South, Ejigbo, Ara, Igbon, Gbongan, Ileogbo, Ido, Odeomu, Orile-Owu, Ikire, Ikoyi, Apomu among others.

The food items distributed to beneficiaries includes rice, garri, spaghetti, beans, and cooking oil.

