Foundation equips SMEs with business insights, digital training

EMPOWERMENT for Local People Foundation (ELP), a market outreach programme in Lagos State, has equipped small business owners with improved business practices.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were trained in digital marketing, business branding and sales, discounts and offers personal hygiene and healthy living during the ELP market outreach.

This, according to the organisers, will intensify their knowledge in basic digital tools to reach more customers and create more awareness for their businesses.

According to the Project Manager at ELP, Omolola Sameen MSMEs contribute 48 percent of the national GDP and account for 96 percent of the private sector and 84 percent of the national employment.

“MSMEs are important and known contributors to a nation’s employment, economic and export growth.

“The need to train more artisans and business owners to acquire skills that will drive development in the country has become inevitable as MSMEs in Nigeria lack sufficient technical skills to always stay afloat in face of challenges,” he emphasised.

The project manager outlined the significance for MSMEs in Nigeria to have strategies, relevant and practical information tools as well as new technical skills to stay afloat, survive, thrive and navigate through stormy times.

He continued: “A good example of ‘stormy times’ is the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that witnessed many MSMEs folding up due to lack of preparations.”

