Foundation empowers students to promote hygiene practices in schools

The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) has empowered students to promote hygiene practices in schools through a comprehensive initiative aimed at improving health and sanitation habits among young people.

The Dettol Hygiene Quest programme, funded by Reckitt, brought together 26 student ambassadors and 13 teachers from 13 schools across the Kwali Area Council to equip them with the tools and knowledge needed to lead effective hygiene education and advocacy in their schools and communities.

The workshop was designed to equip students and educators with the skills to lead hygiene education efforts and promote healthier practices in their environments.

This initiative underscores the programme’s commitment to promoting healthier learning environments and strengthening hygiene leadership among Nigerian schoolchildren.

Delivering the opening remarks, the WBFA Director of Programmes and Reporting, Mr Williams Awotunde, represented by Mr Agagbe Kelvin, Abuja Programme Lead, highlighted:

“At WBFA, we believe that sustainability is not just a goal – it’s a mindset.

The DHQ project was designed with a clear vision: to create lasting behavioral change that doesn’t end with a workshop or a campaign. This is why today’s induction isn’t the end – it’s just the beginning.”

In a goodwill message delivered by the Head of Department, Health, Kwali Area Council, Dr Adudu Samuel Adudu praised WBFA for its efforts in advancing public health and hygiene practices in schools. He affirmed that handwashing alone can prevent up to 95% of communicable diseases.

He urged stakeholders to ensure the consistent availability of hygiene materials and to sustain the initiative over time to ensure long-term impact.

Students were immersed in practical and engaging sessions, including modules on The Unseen World of Germs, The Power of Clean, and Handwashing Techniques. These modules were delivered through interactive learning and role-playing facilitated by WBFA’s nurse educator, Deborah Silas.

The second phase of the workshop focused on the Hygiene Quest Club Handbook, presented by the State Programmes Lead, Agagbe Kelvin. Ambassadors were guided on how to set up Hygiene Quest Clubs in their respective schools with technical and monitoring support from WBFA and Reckitt.

Emphasis was placed on menstrual hygiene management as an essential component of the programme, addressing gender-related barriers to school attendance.

During breakout sessions, students and teachers collaborated on strategies for effective club management, defining roles and responsibilities, and planning activities that align with WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) goals.

These discussions were facilitated by WBFA’s Monitoring and Evaluation team and underscored the importance of reporting, documentation, and sustainability.

To test and reinforce knowledge shared during the sessions, a spelling bee competition themed around WASH terminology was held.

Winners were awarded certificates and gifts, and all participating schools received official recognition for their involvement.

The Dettol Hygiene Quest programme is part of Reckitt’s Clean Naija campaign and aims to reach 1,240 ambassadors and 620 teachers across 620 schools from May to October 2025. Through Hygiene Quest Clubs, each trained ambassador will serve as a peer educator, promoting healthy hygiene practices such as regular handwashing with soap, proper toilet use, and environmental cleanliness within their schools and wider communities.