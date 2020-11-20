Foundation empowers over 200 youths on vocations

In its effort to make youths of Iseyin self-reliant, a non-government organisation in the town, Folorunsho Adisa Welfare Initiatives (FAWI), has reportedly spent about 20 million naira in training over 200 youths in eight vocations after which it presented equipment to them upon graduation.

FAWI, established two years ago in Iseyin, the headquarters of the Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State, commenced the intensive training of the beneficiaries and it lasted six months. The organisation successfully trained the beneficiaries across eight departments: catering, hairdressing, computer/ICT programming, soap making, tailoring, cosmetology, barbing and make-up.

At the graduation event which held at the weekend at Iseyin City Hall, the founder, Princess Omolara Folorunsho, told Nigerian Tribune FAWI was inaugurated to help youths acquire skills that would widen their chances of making it in life.

“I’ve come home, Iseyin, to help my people. I have come to my community to empower our youths. The intention of FAWI is to empower youths to acquire skills. We have successfully trained over 200 youths across our eight departments. We are glad that today is the first graduation celebration and were presented the needed equipment because it is about empowering them. We have helped them to acquire skills. We have provided equipment for them and this will make them self-reliant.

“For this project, I have spent over 20 million naira and I bless God because we have spent such exorbitant amount. The whole world is befallen with recession and it was worsened by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The trainings will make our youths shun social vices. This engagement will also minimise unwanted pregnancies, keep them out of prostitution, and reduce poverty,” she said.

While admonishing well meaning philanthropists to impact their communities with their God-given wealth, she said, “Each time I come home, even if I drive ten, 20 cars, how will that impact the community and the generations coming behind? So, by the time I come back home in September 2021, I want to see these beneficiaries settled and doing great in their work. That is more important than living in luxury without impacting my people. When my father, Prince A. A. Folorunsho, was alive, he loved everybody in the community. He gave to the needy, raised the lowly and all that. I am taking the footsteps of my father. I used that I would, one day, follow my father’s footsteps.

“I appeal to Iseyin indigenes across the world to come home and help our people. If we have ten of the likes of FAWI in Iseyin, things will get better for our people in the zone at large. I advise the political class to come up with programmes that would reduce poverty and domestic violence in our communities.”

Meanwhile, dignitaries at the event lauded the gesture of the organisation. The caretaker chairman, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mr Olaide Popoola, commended FAWI for the training and empowerment and clarified that the government alone could not solve all the problems. “It is high time successful individuals began to come home to assist our people. We are doing our part. But the truth that the government alone cannot do it,” he stressed.

A guest at the event, Mrs Mulikat Folashade Olasupo, expressed confidence that the training and empowerment would afford the beneficiaries the opportunity of living a good life without solely relying on government.

Olasupo stated that “Folorunsho is doing a great job. She is training the youths on how to fish. By the time all these graduands start their business, unemployment will be reduced in our communities. When they go out to the market, they will be able to empower others, train others, and retrain others. It is a challenge to other philanthropists in our communities. By her gestures, other people will follow suit.”

