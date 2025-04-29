Foundation empowers Iperu residents to celebrate founder’s retirement

The Olowo Oloye Empowerment and Education Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein in memory of her late father, Alhaji Surakat Oyebanjo Sanni (Olowo Oloye), former Seriki Adeen of Iperu, Ogun State, will organise its third anniversary with a community outreach programme taking place tomorrow to celebrate its founder’s retirement from the federal civil service.

The programme, themed Giving back to society, aims to make a positive impact on the community through various initiatives.

In a release signed by its Managing Director, Ms Titilope Madein, the programme will be held at the Akesan-Iperu Club 1954 premises, Atenda, Iperu, at 10 a.m.

According to the release, the foundation has created a world where communities are empowered to thrive and reach their full potential, focusing on empowerment through various initiatives, including the provision of scholarships and school supplies to children in underserved areas, organising literacy programmes and educational workshops, and empowering individuals through skill acquisition initiatives and micro-financing support.

Other efforts include supporting entrepreneurship through capacity building and seed funding, advocating for gender equality and children’s rights, undertaking community development projects such as providing clean water and access to healthcare, and building partnerships with government agencies and international bodies.

Activities planned for the event include a medical outreach to conduct medical tests for 500 people, providing essential healthcare services to those in need, and the presentation of letters of award of scholarships to selected students from Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Akesan, Community Grammar School, and Ajagbe High School for the 2025/2026 academic session.

In addition, the distribution of palliative items will be undertaken to provide relief to vulnerable members of the community through the supply of essential goods.

“This event marks a significant milestone in the foundation’s journey, which was established three years ago to promote inclusive access to education, empowerment, entrepreneurship and sustainable community development.

“Since its inception, the foundation has implemented various programmes, including support to students with the payment of JAMB, WAEC and NECO fees, provision of monthly stipends to elderly women, and entrepreneurship empowerment for women, farmers and youths.

“As I retire from the federal civil service, I am thrilled to dedicate my time and energy to giving back to the society. This outreach programme is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact in our community,” Mrs Madein said.

Meanwhile, the founder will be hosted to a grand homecoming reception by the Iperu community on 2 May, organised by the Iperu Akesan Development Association, to celebrate her meritorious service to her fatherland and unblemished career throughout her service years, as well as to honour her for her contributions to the development of Iperu-Akesanland.

