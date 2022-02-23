Foundation empowers Corps members with N400,000 business grants

A Non-Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Activate Success International Foundation has empowered Corps Members with a sum of N400,000 business grants.

The beneficiaries had participated in the Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme, in which they were asked to submit business proposals.

While presenting cheques to some of the corps members at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, in Abuja on Wednesday the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mrs Love Idoko-Uloko expressed readiness to help Corps Members maximize their potentials as job creators and employers of labour.

“Corps Members were asked to submit their business ideas and our team went through all of them. Successful applicants were trained and will be presented with cheques this morning”, Udoko-Iloko said.

She said the Foundation is focused on helping people discover their talents and purpose in life, noting that her Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme (YEEP) has inspired and empowered Corps Members across several states of the federation.

“Everyone is born with talents and gifts, and our mandate is to inspire such persons to succeed by maximizing their potentials and thereby impacting the society.

“We took our Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment programme severally to Lagos, Abuja, lmo and Benue States Orientation Camps since 2018,” she said.

She stated further that her foundation would reach more states of the federation to carry out more training and empowerment programmes for Corps Members and also mentor them on good business ideas.

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his remarks commended Activate Success International for assisting Corps Members to become job creators with business grants.

He disclosed that NYSC Management introduced Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme in 2012, adding that many of the ex-Corps Members that keyed into the Scheme are today employers of labour in different skills.

He reiterated his call for public support for the actualisation of the proposed NYSC Trust Fund which would expand the scope and quality of the skill acquisition programme of the Scheme, address infrastructural deficits and also provide start-up capitals to Corps Members as they exit service for the pursuit of their business initiatives.

“We want our Corps Members to be job creators and employers of labour as they exit service”, Ibrahim added.

He appealed to other stakeholders to assist the Scheme in strengthening the skill acquisition programme while promising that the Scheme would thoroughly monitor the judicious utilization of the funds given to the Corps Members through its internal monitoring mechanism.

