Foundation empowers 60 women in Ondo community

The Successful Impact Charity Foundation has taken a significant step towards grassroots economic development by empowering over 60 market women across Ese-Odo Local Government in Ondo.

Each beneficiary received a cash donation of ₦50,000 to boost their small businesses and stimulate local economic growth.

This initiative marks the beginning of a broader empowerment program targeting 200 women across the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

The founder of the foundation, Success Agboola, emphasised that the support is driven by a passion for community development and is entirely non-political.

Agboola urged the beneficiaries to use the financial assistance wisely to improve their livelihoods and contribute to community growth. “The foundation’s support for the beneficiaries was driven purely by a passion for community development,” he said.

Chief Die George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo, commended Agboola for his generosity and commitment to giving back to the community.

He highlighted the foundation’s previous philanthropic efforts, including donating exercise books to schoolchildren and sponsoring small-scale business owners.

The Iya Loja of Ese-Odo, Mrs. Akinnugba Olusola, expressed gratitude to the foundation on behalf of the beneficiaries.

She described Agboola as a remarkable individual who continually brings hope and relief to his people.

“His impact has transformed many lives across Ese-Odo,” she said.

The beneficiaries were encouraged to utilize the financial aid productively to ensure lasting benefits to their personal and economic development.

This initiative demonstrates the foundation’s commitment to empowering women, alleviating poverty, and fostering self-reliance in rural communities.