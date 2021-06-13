Foundation empowers 53 youths in Kwara

A philanthropic foundation of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ilorin district headquarters has empowered 53 youths with items worth over a N20million.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the empowerment programme at the church district headquarters in Ilorin on Sunday, the chairman of the foundation, Pastor Moses Ademola Popoola, said that among beneficiaries is a farmer who was helped with irrigation farming equipment.

Some of the items distributed include two tricycles (Keke NAPEP), freezers, sewing machines, motorcycles, welding machines, generators.

He said: “We are doing the 7th edition we don’t just give a gift to People we interview people and ask of their needs based on their reply we empower them this year. we are going to empower people with deep freezer, sewing machines, for those in fashion design, fabricating machine for welder, we are going to empower a farmer who is into irrigation farming, we are giving KeKenapep that’s tricycle to two people, we have 53 beneficiaries this year with items worth over twenty million naira.

You cannot rely on the government. That is the problem we are having in this nation. The youths should be up and doing they should find something to do. There is no white-collar job again. Aside from the fact that you went to University, you should be able to do something with your life. I’m advising the youths to make sure that they do something with their lives. They should not allow anybody to use them.

The cleric, however, advised the government to follow their promises made to people during electioneering campaigns.

“Our leaders should do what I call personal leadership. If you cannot lead yourself, you cannot lead other people. If you discipline yourself you will be able to lead other people. They should be committed to taking care of the people. If the leaders want the country to be better they should take care of the people so that the people will take good care of themselves and there won’t be any problem in the nation. They should take security seriously. Our government is just paying lip service to security. If there is a need to employ more police and soldiers, they should continue to employ. That is why I was complaining when they cancel Peace Corps. instead of cancelling it, they should have absorbed them as police or soldiers. After they have got the training, many of them would have helped because they are already trained”, he said.

He also urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items given to them, just as the beneficiaries expressed gratitude and pledged to make judicious use of the items.

