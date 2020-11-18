Foundation empowers 50 Youths with N5m in Ogun

A youth empowerment organisation, the Possibility Specialist Foundation has offered the sum of N5m to 50 youths in Ogun State as a means of empowering them with a view to achieving financial freedom. The empowerment programme was held at Ikoto, Oke-Owa via Ijebu-Ode area of the State at the weekend.

Speaking during the programme, head of PSL, Abraham Egona said that the youth empowerment would be in batches and that the empowerment was just in line with the organisation’s deep commitment to supporting the youth with a view to giving them a better tomorrow.

In order to ensure judicious use of the sum of money amounting to 100,000 for each of the youths, the money was lodged in the PSL account as donations and this will see the beneficiaries receiving 20% of the donated sum amounting to N18,700 monthly for 15 months. This is just as the foundation promised to make it a lifetime earning for any of the youths who wisely utilised the benefits accruing from the empowerment.

Abraham disclosed further that the foundation is devoted to teaching and empowering the underprivileged, particularly with the intention to make them creators of wealth.

Mr Egona maintained that “If we could start the empowerment with youths in our area, they would get busy with productive ventures, they will no longer be idle hands that serve as devil’s workshop and we shall also be able to comfortably move freely in our respective areas without any form of molestation.”

He revealed that PSL remained an empowerment company with strategic ideologies to make all those who partner with the company to achieve financial prosperity

“PSL is founded on the proven track record of integrity, transparency and high level of financial intelligence and it is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) while its activities are also scrutinised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“PSL is a ministry of reconciliation and neither an online company nor money doubling business organization. Simply put, PSL is joining hands with our government in making life comfortable,” he concluded.

