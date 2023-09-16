A non-governmental organisation (NGO), ‘We Care Foundation’, has gift out learning materials and cash to 170 vulnerable groups of orphans and less privileged children in Toro Local Government Area, in Bauchi State.

The Founder of the NGO, who doubles as the Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr Jamila Muhammad Dahiru, said that the gesture was aimed at complementing the state Government’s efforts in the educational sector by enrolling the dropout and out-of-school children back to school.

According to her, the Foundation has observed the high number of out-of-school children in the state, which, as a philosophy, deemed it fit to come in and contribute my own quarter towards reducing the number and improving the enrolment figures in the state.

Represented by Sa’ad Mohammed Dahiru, at flagging off of the distribution of the materials at Nabardo Village in Toro LGA, Jamila Dahiru said that the program is targeting over 200 orphans and vulnerable children in Seven identified local government areas that have the highest number of out-of-schools children to support them to continue with their education up to their graduations at least in basic and post-basic level of education.





She explained that the 170 beneficiaries were selected with 10 children each

from the Seventeen wards in the local government area to benefit from the Foundation school programme.

Dr Jamila Dahiru further disclosed that the Foundation would ensure effective monitoring of the children during their enrolment, retention and mainstreaming, adding that the project would be extended to all the remaining local government in the state for others children’s to benefit.

While calling on other philanthropists to come in, the Commissioner called on the parents to compliment this effort by paying attention to the children and ensuring to send them to schools during classes to benefit from this great strides.

According to her, “I’m also advising the community at large that they should pay attention to sending our children to school, policy maker’s ensure that they are bringing policies, programs and initiatives that will help our children to go back to schools.”

