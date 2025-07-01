Foundation donates N30m family planning items to Zamfara govt

The Health for Life and Development Foundation (HELDEF) has donated family planning supplies valued at over ₦30 million to the Zamfara State Government through the state’s Ministry of Health.

The foundation also trained 300 health workers to enhance family planning services across the state.

Presenting the donated items, HELDEF’s Executive Director, Dr. Danladi Abubakar, noted that the contribution would strengthen family planning services in Zamfara. He pledged to provide further training—particularly on hormonal IUDs—and praised the Ministry of Health for its continued support.

“This donation is expected to significantly impact healthcare in Zamfara State, particularly by reducing the high maternal mortality ratio and improving reproductive health outcomes,” he said.

The donated items included complete hormonal IUD insertion kits, pelvic anatomical models, headlamps, training manuals, and sleeveless jackets.

These items will be distributed to 25 general and tertiary hospitals across 14 local government areas.

During the presentation, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun—represented by Executive Secretary of the Hospital Service Management Board, Mustafa Marafa—commended HELDEF’s efforts in the state. He thanked the foundation for complementing government initiatives by providing essential resources and expressed the state’s readiness to collaborate with relevant partners for further development.