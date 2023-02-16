Ishola Michael

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) known as the Ibidapo Lawal Foundation has said that it has donated books, academic materials and food items worth several millions of Naira to over 8000 students of Rochas Foundation Colleges across the country.

The Foundation, on Thursday, donated learning materials and food items to students of Rochas Foundation College in Bauchi state.

While speaking during the presentation of the items to the students, the Principal, of Rochas Foundation College, Bauchi, Sarah Johnson, said that the gesture was a collaboration between Ibidapo Lawal Foundation and Rochas Foundation.

According to her, Rochas Foundation has 13 schools owned and managed by the Foundation in different states of the six geopolitical zones of the country, which have all benefited from the donation.

The Principal added that the Schools are located in 10 cities across the country which include, Kano, Sokoto, Zaria, Bauchi, Calabar, Jos, Enugu, Owerri, Yola and Ibadan.

Sarah Johnson further explained that 605 exercise books and 595 pens were received and would be distributed to the students of Rochas Foundation College in Bauchi state.

She said that the donation aimed to help and support indigent children to have access to quality education and to demonstrate love and provide comfort to children of the less privileged in all parts of the country.

She, however, called on well-spirited individuals and organisations in Nigeria to show love and kindness to all children, especially, those from less privileged backgrounds in the country.

According to her, “I want to call on well-meaning Nigerians to sponsor and support at least a child of the poor to go to school to reduce the rate of illiteracy and also build a better future for all children in the country irrespective of their background.”

She added that “I also appreciate the parents of the students for being a strong pillar of the Rochas Foundation because there has never been a time we had any problem with them.”

“Continue to give us that trust, believe in us as we believe in you so that at the end of the day, a better society would be created,” she said.





Also speaking, the Chairman of, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Shehu Aliyu, lauded the Ibidapo Lawal and Rochas Foundations for the kind gesture.

He added that if more Nigerians joined hands with them, there would be a lot of development and Nigerians would live in peace.

According to him, “Most of us don’t even know who the Ibidapo Lawal Foundation is but the love is through the air and I’m sure he shows this love not only here in Bauchi state but in other states too.”

“Showing love to the children, the teachers and the supporting staff and you can see that everybody is happy as this kind of gesture motivates the children,” he said.

In her vote of thanks, one of the students who benefitted from the donation, Rukayat Abubakar, appreciated the two Foundations for the gifts received and promised to utilize them effectively.

