Foundation donates ICT centre to secondary school in Ekiti

The Kayode Adamolekun Foundation has donated a multi-million naira Information and Communication Centre to the Aisegba Community Grammar School, Aisegba-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti state.

The donation of the well-equipped ICT centre with 100 computer sets coincides with the 50th anniversary of the school, attracting stakeholders in the community and beyond including the old students.

Speaking, the founder of the foundation, Kayode Adamolekun explained that his decision to provide his alma mater with the ICT centre was necessitated in order to enable students from the school to compete favourably with their counterparts across the world.

Adamolekun who graduated from the school in 1995 lamented that investigations revealed that students from the school lacked basic knowledge of computers and technology, hence his decision to build the centre towards changing the narratives in the community.

According to him, “ I was determined to make sure the young lads are well informed and trained in this computer age. They should all be computer literate, almost everything is now done with the aid of computers and even exams are now CBT-based so the students will be well equipped and prepared if they are introduced to these things from here.

“We cannot leave everything in the hands of the government and I, therefore, use this opportunity to encourage and appeal to others to do something of this nature.”

The president of the school alumni association, Professor Richard Akinyeye while commending the donor for the gesture, called on the stakeholders to support the government in improving the standard of education in the country.

“As you can see, the students, staffs and even the body of the old students are very happy today for this wonderful project done by an alumnus of this school. Through this wonderful initiative, our students can now compete and do well in their chosen careers and we know this is the beginning of a new era in this school, “ Akinyeye said.

On the 50th anniversary of the school the theme, ‘ Restoring The Lost Glory of ACGS’ canvassed compulsory Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education in all secondary schools.

Professor Akinyeye who decried the falling standard of education in the country said, “ the quality of education in the present day Nigeria is insulting and we are not happy about it, most of our young school leavers even with distinction in both English and Mathematics, find it difficult to measure up when they get to the universities.

“We have to start teaching them the fundamentals of things they should have known from secondary schools. That is why there is a need for a review of our attitudes to education. Most of our schools are not well equipped in terms of infrastructure, staff and teaching aids.”

On ICT teaching, he said, ” If we can catch them young by making all our secondary school students be computer literate, their lives and fortunes will be changed, because all they required for learning is on the internet.”

