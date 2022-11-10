Foundation donates education materials to schools with less privileged pupils in Anambra

A non-governmental charity organisation, ABU Mmaduaboruchukwu Foundation, has donated education materials to selected Primary schools with underprivileged pupils in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The founder of the foundation, Chief Mmaduaboruchukwu Christopher Attah, while presenting the materials to students of the beneficiary schools, at Amaenyi community Primary School field Awka, recently, said that the foundation is out to inspire learning at the developmental stage of every Nigerian child.

According to him, “we cannot ignore the fact that every child needs quality education in building the future workforce of our nation, Nigeria.”

He noted that ABU Mmaduaboruchukwu Foundation is dedicated to building Nigeria’s educated future and the prosperity of the African continent.”

“The foundation has in the past provided exercise books, textbooks, uniforms and other educational materials, and including handling school fee payments for pupils in some Southeastern states, since its inception some six years ago,” he enthused.

“The Foundation thought of what to do to ease the pressure on parents and decided to make the donations to impact on the pupils of Amaenyi community Primary School, Udozo Primary school, Tender Touch International School, and Nnebuoso Primary School; all in Awka South Council Area.

“The donation is also a way of reminding ourselves of the importance of giving every child the right kind of knowledge for critical thinking and confidence as well as self-expression and determination, so that they can grow to develop the country as good citizens.

Attah, admonished the school pupils to obey their parents, teachers and the constituted authorities of their schools.

In their separate appreciations, the headmistresses of Amaenyi Community Primary School, Mrs J. N Azodo, Mrs Ngozi Otti, Mrs Ojiuno Ngozi, and Lady Ezeogu Ifeoma, headmistresses of Udozo Primary School, Tender Touch International School, and Nnebuoso Primary School, respectively, expressed gratitude to the foundation for distributing the educational items to the pupils and to support education in the area.