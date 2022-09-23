Foundation donates books to 5,000 pupils in Edo

As part of efforts towards the realisation of the sustainable development goal four (SDG 4) and to support quality education through the provision of learning tools, the Anamero Foundation recently kick-started a book distribution programme in Edo State.

The two-week Book Aid Project, themed ‘Back2School’, aims to distribute books to over 5,000 pupils in local communities of the six local government areas in Edo North.

The flag-off programme, held at Danco Liaison Office, Auchi, Edo State, offered an opportunity for beneficiaries of past editions of the project to speak on the impact of the initiative.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the foundation, Mr Dekeri Anamero, said the gesture and donations were devoid of any political garnering or intention.

He stressed that education is a force, that it pushes or pulls. He added that one who is educated is bound to succeed.

“In light of this, education-based campaigns and supports must be channeled to the grassroots,” he said.

Anamero stated that the Book Aid Programme will help pupils by equipping them with learning materials and erasing the thoughts that education is antiquated. He added that the foundation will continue to do its best in ensuring that indigent pupils are not left out in the learning process.

He tasked the government, communities, and families to envisage education as the right of every child and not just as an opportunity.

He charged stakeholders, high-ranking personalities, and group advocates to chart a new page in the education sector by exerting influences, resources, and time in containing the outrageous number of out-of-school children in the society.

“Since 2012, we have been doing this, alongside numerous projects, to give back to the society,” he said.

“The foundation is poised and committed to touching the lives of the populace if God continuously provide us with the resource.”

Some of the dignitaries at the event included the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, represented by Chief Jim Garuba; business tycoons, political aspirants, government officials, among others.

