Foundation disburses N5m to best 2022 graduating students in Anambra 

It was a celebration of academic excellence in Anambra State, as Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation gave out five-million-naira cash prizes to the best graduating students in different subjects, moral and extracurricular activities during the valedictory and prize-giving ceremony of outgone senior secondary three students, class 2022, of Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Convent, Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that cash prizes were also given to the best graduating students, students who scored first to third positions in various subjects from Junior Secondary one to Senior Secondary three.

Best performing teachers and friends of the college also received awards from the school.

Speaking during the event, on Tuesday, at the school premises, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who said that education is the link between the present and future, highlighted the importance of education benefactors in reshaping society for good and described Sir Emeka Okwuosa as a man who has reverence for the sanctity of human value.

The Commissioner stressed that if there are more benefactors, society would be a better place for all and charged the students to reciprocate the good intentions of their benefactor by making the right choices, promising that her ministry will give all necessary support to move the school forward.

In a speech, the convent benefactor, Sir Emeka Okwuosa represented by Dr Azuka Okwuosa, said the school is in dire need of government presence as everything in the school was done by individuals and called for the revitalization of industries to create employment for graduating youths.

Sir Emeka who stressed the importance of girl child education, urged the students to aspire to occupy enviable positions in life and assured them that he will do his best to ensure that the standard of education in the school is sustained.

Earlier in his address, the Principal of the school, Dr Joy Ndefo said the hard work of the teachers culminated to the convent recording over ninety per cent in both the National Examinations Council (NECO) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), 2021 examinations requesting for assistance in provision of desktop computers, sewing machines, solar system power supply among others.

