The Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation has designed a card game, called Questionstorm or Qstorm in short, to help children and students to develop critical thinking capabilities while learning and having fun.

The foundation and its facilitators, on Wednesday at the University of Ibadan, through a training workshop, themed ‘Qstorm cards and gamification of critical thinking/philosophy for children in schools’, showcased and demonstrated how the card game works and what it aimed to achieve.

The founder and director of the foundation, Dr Leo Igwe, noted that the essence of the game and the workshop is to find ways to make inquiry-based learning fun and motivating, not only for basic school children, but also for their teachers and parents.

“As stated in the National Policy on Education, the inculcation of critical thinking skills is one of the goals of primary education in Nigeria. But the challenge is: How does one make critical thinking fun and entertaining?” he asked.

Dr Igwe explained that one of the best ways to address these concerns is to encourage gamification or game-based learning — that is, introduce game elements and activities into philosophy for children’s lessons.

According to the founder of the foundation, Qstorm has been designed to fulfil this role.

“Qstorm is a critical thinking technique predicated on expressing and measuring intelligence through generation of questions. It is thinking in terms of questions. Think as one interrogates. Interrogates as one thinks,” he explained.

The Qstorm cards are modelled after the Whot cards, a popular card game in Nigeria.

The Qstorm deck contains 68 cards — 54 Game cards, 9 Game Changing cards, and 5 End Game cards. Each Game card is a question. Before the game starts, the cards are counted and the number, 68, confirmed.

During the demonstration session with the facilitators, Igwe explained in detail and in practical terms how to play the game in a way that is fun and mentally stimulating.

Joan Amanemeh, one of the facilitators of the foundation, said that the game is educative and fun, and also offers some kind of interactive, cognitive, and social vibe while playing it with family and friends.

Mercy Areomu stated that the Qstorm game provides an avenue for building social and intellectual abilities for children and grown-ups, adding that the game puts one on their toes while bonding and learning.

Oluwasola Kemi said that the game will help children and students who are timid to build social and mental skills that will help them not just to have the confidence to ask questions but also to answer questions boldly.

Olufunke Akande described the game as something new and innovative for everyone, especially for parents and their children. She added that it is not only a game that helps to build relationships while playing it but also encourages critical thinking among the players.

Kemisola Ade-Sullyman noted that because children learn while playing, the game is not only for educational purposes but also for social and mental development, especially for children with special needs.

The director of the foundation, Dr Igwe, emphasised the need for games and activities that encourage children to think critically, especially outside the box. He added that in this information age, children need critical thinking skills to succeed and make sense of their society.

In light of this, he advised schools and parents to ensure that while educating their children, they should endeavour to incorporate games and activities that encourage them to boldly ask questions, that will develop them mentally, and that will enhance their critical thinking capabilities.

Igwe revealed that they plan to roll out the Qstorm cards in the coming months to facilitate critical thinking and inquiry-based learning in schools.