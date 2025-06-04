Foundation conducts training to boost efficiency in key Civil Service departments

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a key player in improving public service delivery in Nigeria, has concluded a series of tailored capacity-building programmes for staff of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), aimed at enhancing performance across core departments.

The programme also supports the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

Focusing on the Infrastructure Management and Information & Public Relations Departments—both critical to delivering government priorities—the Foundation provided practical, skills-based training designed to address identified competency gaps and build the technical expertise of public servants.

Staff of the Infrastructure Management Department were equipped with tools to strengthen project planning, budget tracking, monitoring and evaluation, digital workspace management, and the effective implementation of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

At the same time, officers in the Information and Public Relations Department received in-depth training in media engagement, content creation, strategic communication planning, and digital outreach—skills essential for managing the Civil Service’s public image and engaging citizens in real-time.

Speaking on the importance of these interventions, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice Chair of the Foundation, said:

“Our goal is to support the development of a world-class Civil Service that delivers results for citizens. These trainings ensure that civil servants are equipped with the skills and mindset needed to drive reforms and improve public service delivery.”

Architect Joy Baderin, Director of the Infrastructure Management Department at the OHCSF, expressed appreciation, saying:

“The Foundation’s partnership and technical support are transformational. We expect these trainings to significantly improve staff performance, departmental efficiency, and ultimately, service delivery to Nigerians.”

Participants from both departments expressed enthusiasm about the practical relevance of the training and committed to applying their newly acquired skills to enhance their departments’ efficiency and effectiveness.

These capacity-building initiatives reflect the Foundation’s broader mission to cultivate a critical mass of competent public sector leaders and professionals capable of driving meaningful reform and delivering better outcomes for citizens.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE