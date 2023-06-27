Foundation for the Prevention of Rural and Urban Drift has solved 50 years old water problem in Ogaminana community by constructing borehole for the community in Kogi State.

The founder of the foundation, an Entrepreneur and Information Technologist, Chief Momoh Obaro, while commissioning the borehole called on Corporate bodies and privileged individuals to contribute generously to finding solutions to infrastructure challenges in societies and improving the standard of living of the poor.

The motorized borehole was solely sponsored and donated to Ogaminana community by the businessman. The initiative aimed at puting an end to the age-long water shortage in the area.

While speaking at the site of the intervention in Utokuha, Obaro recalled how as a child he had to endure treking long distances daily in search of water.

He expressed hope that the borehole will resolve the perennial water shortage in the area.

He noted that Government alone cannot meet all needs of the people and urged citizens to protect public facilities in the areas. He charged the traditional leadership to guard against vandalization, fighting and other destructive acts.

As he handed over keys of the four taps he emphasized that “people must have equal access to the water, without discrimination. I am happy that we have been able to do this for our people. Let us all contribute in our own little ways to make life better for the people, instead of waiting for Government for everything.”

Earlier, in his welcome speech, the chairman of Ogaminana Community Development Association, Mall. Isah F. Ahmed, appreciated Chief Obaro for the gesture and assured that the community will be above board in the operation of the borehole.

Another community leader Mr. Salami M. Ezekiel commended the donor for impacting positively on the society.

He pointed out that Obaro had always identified with people and recalled how he also provided hardcore and laterite to fill the bad sections of Inorere-Idatochi–Utokuha Utohu road.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Hon Al-Sulyiman Onokus, Hajia Bose Raji, Mrs. Ovayengwu Oricha and Mallam Tijani Ahmed, while the Chief Imam of Adavi, Ogaminana Alh. Muhammed Nasiru Yusuf and wardhead of Ogaminana, Mall. Salihu Anaha offered prayers for Chief Obaro.





The project which was powered by the Foundation for the Prevention of Rural and Urban Drift has its commissioning ceremony attended by sons, daughters and well wishers of Ogaminana community.

