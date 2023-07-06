Busaosowo Foundation has called for collaborative efforts in the fight against drug abuse in Enugu State.

The faith-based, non-profit organisation focused on identifying and responding to challenges faced by youths, families and national development, made the call during a training session on enhancing drug abuse prevention efforts in Enugu State, held at the Window on America, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, on Tuesday.

The training session, organised by Busaosowo Foundation with support from Projects for Peace as part of the Engage Not Disrupt project, aims to create a platform for civil society organisations working in drug prevention to engage and collectively develop effective strategies to address the challenge of drug abuse in Enugu State through collaboration.

In his presentation titled, ‘Understanding the Drug Abuse Situation in Enugu,’ the Executive Director of the foundation, Busaosowo Bisong, noted that Enugu State had an alarming 370,000 drug users, according to the UNODC Drug Use Report of 2018.

He also pointed out the rising cases of mental health issues and cultism among young people attributed to drug and substance abuse.

Bisong added that one of the key factors exacerbating the drug abuse situation in Enugu is unintentional parenting.

“There is a worrisome knowledge gap between parents and their children regarding drug abuse. Many parents in the state lack sufficient knowledge to engage in effective communication with their children on this issue. Some parents, when confronted with the topic of drug abuse, become defensive, misunderstanding the conversation as an implication that their children may be experimenting with drugs,” he said.

On the government’s response to the drug use challenge in the state, Bisong noted the absence of a clear-cut policy or intervention by the state government to address the issue.

“Rehabilitation services in the state are nearly non-existent and the government’s approach appears to be more reactive than proactive. There is currently no comprehensive policy in place within secondary schools to prepare students to resist drug abuse and the guidance and counselling departments in most public schools lack the necessary capacity to effectively address this challenge,” he noted.

The Assistant State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Enugu, Ome Adjai Eyeuche, emphasised the importance of civil society organisations involved in drug prevention to understand the risk factors specific to their communities.

This understanding, Eyeuche said, is crucial in determining the most appropriate interventions.





Eyeuche also expressed the NDLEA’s openness to collaboration in order to combat drug use, while acknowledging the positive impact of meaningful conversations on preventive efforts.

A major highlight of the training session was the introduction and distribution of the Drug Abuse Prevention Trainers’ Booklet developed and published by Busaosowo Foundation to participants. The booklet serves as a valuable resource to enhance drug abuse prevention efforts at home and in schools.

The event also included a question and answer session as well as group discussions to foster a collaborative and responsible approach to tackling drug abuse in Enugu State.

Busaosowo Foundation focuses on areas like drug abuse prevention among young people, education for rural children, disability rights advocacy and youth empowerment. The Engage Not Disrupt project aims to empower young individuals with essential life, social and vocational skills, equipping them to navigate daily challenges without resorting to drugs or violence.

Busaosowo Foundation and Projects for Peace remain dedicated to their ongoing efforts to prevent drug abuse among young people, promote education, advocate for disability rights and empower youth in Enugu State.

By working together with various stakeholders, they aim to create a society free from the devastating effects of drug abuse and ensure a brighter future for all.

