The Florence Agogo Foundation (FAF) has awarded scholarships to over 50 university students from 18 Local Government Areas of Cross River State.

The Director General of the organisation, Mrs Florence Agogo, said the gesture is an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of fellow Nigerians.

At the event which was jointly organized by the National Association Cross River State Students (NACRISS) worldwide, she said that the award is given every year as the foundation’s modest way to improve the academic pursuit of disadvantaged Cross River State students, especially at this time as Nigerians are going through hardships due removal of Petrol subsidy.

She declared that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the sustenance of the award which cuts across the payment of school fees, faculty fees, student house rent, transportation fare, and feeding among other gestures.

Earlier, in his address at the occasion, Special Adviser on General Duties to Cross River State governor, Mr Ekpenyong Akiba, commended the organisers and sponsors of the award ceremony for complimenting the government’s efforts in the educational subsector.

Akiba, who was chairman of the occasion as well as one of the honorary awardees, said the Foundation’s bursary award to indigenous students in the state was in line with the policy trust of Governor Bassey Otu’s led administration.

Describing the bursary award as a call to more responsibilities, Akiba charged the beneficiaries to be more studious in order to justify the scholarship.

“As a government, we would continue to support the students by way of scholarship, by training both within and outside Nigeria, and we would involve knowledgeable students with good ideas in governance because indeed, it is the season of sweetness in Cross River State”, he added.

While presenting an Honorary Award to the Chairman of the event and other awardees, the NACRISS President, Worldwide, Akpeke Peter, said the award is to recognise Cross Rivarians that have impacted positively the lives of students.

He congratulated the students who benefited from the Florence Agogo Foundation as well as, commending the foundation for partnering with NACRISS in providing all the necessary support to Nigeria students.

One of the beneficiaries, Precious Asuquo thanked the Florence Agogo Foundation and NACRISS for providing a platform where students are offered scholarships to support their upkeep in school.

“I want to say a big thank you to NACRISS and Florence Agogo, this will go a long way in helping us, especially in these trying times.” She said.

