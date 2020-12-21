Forum tasks government on environmental challenges

A group of professionals on environmental experts has called on governments at all levels in the country to do more on environmental challenges for the future.

The group while commending governments for its efforts so far, challenges them to do more like other African countries which they said have long term plans for a sustainable environment through renewable energy intervention initiative.

This is contained in a communique released after the end of 3rd National Colloquium convened by Eng Zayyanu Tambari Yabo, via zoom over the weekend titled, ” Sustainable Environment as a critical enabler of national development.”

The communique which has Sammani Idris Kaura as the chairman of the drafting committee, Muhammad Ibrahim Illo as well as Jane Ugorji (Mrs) as members, recommended series of solutions to the country environmental challenges.

The colloquium which its key highlights include presentation and discussions calls for sustainability is a paradigm for thinking about the future in which environmental, societal and economic consideration to be balanced.

They call on the government to harness resources in a sustainable manner for the benefit of the citizens, saying it will lead to national development.

Commending governments for doing a lot to address environmental challenges, the group, however, asks for more as other African countries which they said had long-term plans for the sustainable environment through renewable energy intervention initiatives.

“Climate change challenges which are already evident must be integrated into our national development agenda. Thus, that is why the Nigerian Government ratified the 2016 Paris Climate change accord.

“All efforts must be sustained to implement the elements of the accord as it affects the nation.

“There is a need for Integration of resources utilisation and technology for mitigation of the environmental impact of resources extraction.

“There must be a balance between resources extraction, utilization and environment management to attain sustainable development.

“Any development that does not impact on both the present and future generations is not considered sustainable.”

The group calls for the promotion of best environmental practices in our day-to-day activities and integrate elements of environmental sustainability in our programs and projects.

It, however, recommend synergy between political office holders and administrative leaders to build support for administrative leadership for engendering sustainability measures in all development process.

The group also calls for mutual trust and involvement of the community and stakeholders in a development project, which they described as pertinent to sustainable environmental development.

