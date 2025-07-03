Forum lauds Igbo leader’s commitment to youth development as Court confirms certification

The Forum of Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to Governors of the Federation has lauded the commitment of Eze Otundu Mmirinazoroha, HRH Emeka Francis, to the development of the youths not only in the Southeastern region but the nation as a whole.

The Forum also lauded the judgment of the Federal High Court on his certification as Eze Otundu Mmirinazoroha 1

In a statement, the Chairman of the Forum, Amb. Eric Uwakwe praised Eze Otundu’s leadership qualities and his commitment to serving the youth.

Uwakwe expressed optimism that Eze Otundu’s leadership will drive significant development and enhance the well-being of the Amanator Okporo community.

“This well-deserved victory is not a happenstance but a divine call to serve,” Uwakwe noted in his statement.

He further emphasised, “The youth constituency looks forward to benefiting from your unique wealth of experience.”

The Forum also highlighted their belief in Eze Otundu’s ability to unite the community and promote youth productivity during his reign.

“With this victory, the youth constituency believes in your ability to unite the people for positive growth.”

“We once again wish you a peaceful and productive reign,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE