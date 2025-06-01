Forum calls for urgent relocation of Giwa Barracks over security concerns

The Bale Galtimari Consultative Forum has called on the Federal Government to urgently relocate Giwa Military Barracks from its current location in the residential heart of Maiduguri, citing persistent security threats to civilian lives.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, the Forum’s Chairman, Dr. Zanna Boguma, said the continued siting of the barracks in heavily populated areas such as Galtimari, Fori, and 122 exposes over one million residents to constant danger, as the facility has remained a prime target for insurgents.

He noted that the barracks, which houses detained insurgents, has come under repeated attacks by Boko Haram — notably in 2014, three times in 2015, and again in 2019 — all aimed at freeing detainees. A recent explosion within the barracks, though without casualties, has further deepened public concern.

According to him,“We acknowledge the importance of a strong military presence in the state, but installations of such strategic significance should not be located within civilian communities”.

He explained that while the House of Representatives adopted a motion moved by Hon. Satomi Ahmad, representing Jere Federal Constituency, calling for the relocation of the barracks, no action has been taken so far.

“This appeal is not political. It is a call for action to protect innocent lives and to allow the military to operate in a more secure and suitable environment,” he said.

Dr. Boguma commended the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the ongoing counterinsurgency operations across the North-East and lauded the leadership of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, for his unwavering commitment to peace and security in the state.

He called on the Presidency, Defence Headquarters, the Nigerian Army, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Borno State Government to take immediate and practical steps to move Giwa Barracks to the outskirts of Maiduguri or any other secure location, far from dense civilian populations.

“We will continue to advocate peacefully and responsibly until necessary action is taken,” he added.

