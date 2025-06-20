Fortreal offers opportunity for smart investors, home-seekers, unveils Avana Grove

A bold and ambitious chapter in real estate development has just begun as Fortreal Rei Ltd officially launched Avana Grove in Karshi beside the popular Yuby Resort.

With its combination of aesthetic architecture, flexible payment structure, and strategic positioning, Avana Grove presents a clear vision: an exclusive destination for quality living. It further envisions capital appreciation and cashflow for smart investors.

“This type of project by Fortreal is starting in Karshi for many reasons,” said Ibi Victor, Managing Director of Fortreal REI Ltd. “Karshi is a hidden gem. Its proximity to Asokoro and major connecting routes like the Karu Road and the OSEX (Apo-Karshi Road) makes it a key location to quickly invest in before the full completion of the Apo-Karshi road which makes Karshi even more accessible to Abuja Central areas.”

More than a collection of buildings, Avana Grove is the product of intentional planning and vision. It comprises 22 units of duplexes, 18 units of apartments, a commercial complex, green zones, roads, and other infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Raymond Ijeomah, CEO of Fortreal REI Ltd, remarked: “Avana Grove was bound to happen. It has always been a part of our vision. Amidst the opportunities we provide in land banking, this is the time to activate the next level of our vision, creating projects that prioritize capital appreciation, cashflow, and home ownership.”

The project is rooted in Fortreal’s broader mission to deliver not just shelter but wealth-building platforms for Nigerians both in Nigeria and in the diaspora. With flexible off-plan payment plans, prospective homeowners and investors can secure a stake in Avana Grove along the rapidly transforming Navy Estate Road.