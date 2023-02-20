By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

FORMER Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Sir Steve Omojafor, has been named as the Chairman of the fourth edition of The Industry Summit/Awards, slated for March this year, in Lagos, organisers of the event have disclosed.

Speaking on the forthcoming summit, the Convener/Publisher of The Industry Newspaper, Mr. Goddie Ofose, stated that the summit, tagged, ‘How Marketers Should Handle 2023’, will also have the Chairman, Audience Measurement Board, Mr. Tolu Ogunkoya and Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Mr. Ekuma Eze, as keynote speakers

While Ogunkoya, will be speaking on the topic: “Turn Data to Action: How Marketers Can Rationalize Performance Measurement & Drive Efficiencies with Intelligence”, Eze, will be engaging the audience on: “FMCG: Impact of Government Policy Shift on the Industry, he stated.

Ofose added that the annual event would also create an avenue for professionals in marketing, communications, technology, banking, manufacturing, advertising, public relations, government agencies, students among others, to converge, share ideas and network.

Commenting further, The Industry Newspaper boss explained that the organisers’ choice for the summit theme was informed by its resonance with the integrated marketing communication industry.

According to him, the second segment of the event which comes up later in the day, would also provide the opportunity for the organisers to celebrate deserving organisations and professionals, for their efforts in promoting marketing and marketing communications in the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE