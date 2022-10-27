Former senator, Ibadan chief to lead Adelabu’s campaign for Oyo guber race

A former Senator, Ayo Adeseun and an Ibadan chief, Taofeek Adegboyega are to serve as chairman and director-general respectively of the joint campaign council of the governorship candidate of Accord Party in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

This is just as a pure and applied biology professor, Ayanfemi Ayandele was unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the party for the forthcoming election.

The trio are among over 3,000 campaign council members unveiled at the Adebayo Adelabu office, Jericho, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Unveiled as deputy chairmen of the joint campaign council were Chief Kunle Sanda; chairman of the party in the state, Mr Kolade Ojo; Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate himself and Ayanfemi Ayandele, his running mate.

Others unveiled as members of the council were the national secretary of the party, Dr Olubukola Ajaja; state secretary, Mr Yinka Dairo; youth leader, Mr Ayo Oyajide.

The unveiling was attended by all candidates of the party vying for either national assembly or state assembly seats.

Also present were leaders of the party like the former speaker of the state assembly, Honourable Olagunju Ojo; Mr Lekan Adeyemo; Mr Ayo Sanda; Mr Kunle Jenrade; Honourable Fatai Adesina.

Chairman of the council, Adeseun, in his remarks, said the Accord party was in a vantage position to win the next election, noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faced internal issues that will work against the party in the election.

Noting that the party will move from door to door to campaign for votes, Adeseun stressed the need for all the party’s candidates to synergize in their campaigning.

Campaign director general, Adegoke, on his part, said all members of the party must unite to embark on the huge work to campaign for votes that lies ahead.

With unity of purpose and synergized efforts, Adegoke said the Accord party is poised to win the next governorship election in the state.

Speaking after her unveiling, Ayanfemi Ayandele pledged to work with the party’s governorship candidate, Adelabu, to achieve all of the party’s manifesto.

She pledged to be the voice of the women, reduce maternal mortality, improve the state of primary health care centres, and ensure job creation through technology and industrialisation.

Ayandele said the Accord party is in the right position to win the next election and return Oyo State to its pacesetter status and days of glory.





