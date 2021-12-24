Former school principal dies after being set on fire by her drug addict son

Tragedy struck in Minna, Niger State capital following the death of a female former school principal identified as Comfort Jiya whose child was said to have poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

A relation of the deceased who confirmed her death said she passed on at about 3 pm on Friday at the Minna General Hospital where she had been placed on admission for medical treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital since the incident occurred.

The source who pleaded for anonymity in a brief chat with Tribune Online stated that the deceased’s son identified as Stephen Sule Jiya had prior to the incident attempted to harm her on several occasions.

He eventually succeeded when he bathed her with petrol last Monday at her residence in Darussalam Area of Kpakungu community, the outskirts of Minna.

She was in the kitchen preparing food when he set her on fire.

Stephen was said to have been arrested by police operatives attached to the Niger State Police Command and has since been sent to prison custody by a State Magistrate’s Court siitting in Minna, after the accused was arraigned for prosecution by the GRA Police Division, Minna for culpable homicide

Another relation of the accused confirmed the incident.

He noted that Stephen had for long been a drug addict and had on several occasions attempted to harm the mother through various ways but did not succeed until this time.

“The suspect was earlier arrested after committing the act by the G.R.A Police division and was arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court which remanded him in prison custody on Tuesday.

“His late mother, Madam Comfort Jiya, was said to be a former principal at Maryam Babagida Science College Minna.”

