Former S/African President sues over privacy violation

By Tribune Online
South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has launched a private prosecution against senior state prosecutor Billy Downer as well as a journalist. This is in connection to media house News24 publishing information related to Mr Zuma’s medical condition last year. (BBC)

Mr Downer is the lead prosecutor in the corruption case against the former president related to the purchase of arms for South Africa.

Mr Zuma contends that the publication of his medical records violated sections of the law.

The publication of his medical condition followed his release on medical parole after he was imprisoned in July last year.

The national prosecuting authority gave the former president the green light to pursue the private prosecution against Mr Downer in June after it declined to prosecute him for allegedly leaking Mr Zuma’s medical records to the media.

