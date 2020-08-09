Former Reps member demands urgent action on Oyo-Ogbomoso road

Director-General, Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Honourable Temilola Adibi, has called on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FEMA) to as a matter of urgency fix some bad portions at Odo/Oke-Oba/Odo-Oba portion of the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road.

Adibi, a former House of Representatives member, who represented Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South federal constituency, while speaking with Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, decried the hardship motorists experience on that route, saying it is important for the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FEMA) to do something drastic to address the problem, noting that the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road is very crucial to the economy of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole as vehicles providing essential services to and from the Nothern part of the country ply that route with no alternative.

“Plying that road has become hellish. As a matter of fact, sometimes it is usually a standstill situation because it is now difficult for vehicles to manoeuvre their way, forcing majority of them to opt for longer route to their destinations. There is also a bad portion at Ojude-Oolo opposite the police station situated along that route which requires urgent attention.

“You may say that the road is domiciled in Oyo State, but I know for sure if the maintenance had been in the purview of the Oyo State Government, that His Excellency, the governor of the state, Mr Seyi Makinde, would have ordered the state road maintenance agency to repair it.”

Adibi, a former Caretaker Chairman, Ogbomoso North Local Government, therefore called on FEMA, to promptly swing into action as far as the repair of the road is concerned, positing that the repair would no doubt bring relief to all road users and also make the economy activities along that route viable. He also advised that FEMA should transverse the road to check other areas which need attention and fix.

