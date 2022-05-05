Former Reps leader, Akande, dumps PDP for SDP

Former Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Mulikat Akande Adeola has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared for the Social Democratic Party ( SDP).

The leader of the former ruling party stormed the SDP Secretariat at Wuse, Abuja on Thursday to pick the Nomination Form for Senate, Oyo State.

Speaking, Akande declared that the SDP offered a refreshing hope for national retrieval and; that the party was the most credible alternative national political party that Nigerians should embrace





According to her, “It’s a Party that has high respect for women and is a good place for Nigerian youths to achieve their political dreams of being active participants in building a good Nigerian society for all.