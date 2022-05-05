Former Reps leader, Akande, dumps PDP for SDP

•Picks senatorial form

Latest News
By Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Former Reps leader dumps ,
Former Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Mulikat Akande  Adeola has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared for the Social Democratic Party ( SDP).
The leader of the former ruling party stormed the SDP Secretariat at Wuse, Abuja on Thursday to pick the Nomination Form for Senate, Oyo State.
Speaking,  Akande declared that the SDP offered a refreshing hope for national retrieval and; that the party was the most credible alternative national political party that Nigerians should embrace


According to her, “It’s a Party that has high respect for women and is a good place for Nigerian youths to achieve their political dreams of being active participants in building a good Nigerian society for all.
Speaking, the National Chairman of the Party, Mallam Shehu Garba commended the former leader for coming on board in the rescue mission of the nation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscriber….

Former Reps leader dumps PDP for SDP

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

Former Reps leader dumps PDP for SDP

You might also like
Latest News

Again, OPEC raises Nigeria’s oil production quota for June

Latest News

2023: PDP shifts NEC as party adjusts election timetable

Latest News

Makinde donates food items, cash worth millions of naira to orphanages, homes

Latest News

Kano APC legal tussle: Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Friday

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More