Former Reps leader, Akande Adeola, dumps PDP in Oyo, obtains SDP senatorial form

A former leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Mulikat Akande-Adeola, alongside her numerous supporters, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Following the development, on Thursday, she obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the ticket of the Oyo North senatorial district on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Akande-Adeola, a staunch party financier and one of those who worked for the emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde in 2019, dumped the ruling party in the state due to irreconcilable differences with the governor.

She contested the Oyo North senatorial district election in 2019 on the platform of PDP but lost to the incumbent senator representing the district, Dr Abdulfatai Buhari.

Speaking with the Tribune Online, one of her supporters, Ezekiel Lasun Oladejo (Agbomojo), said Honourable Akande-Adeola, could no longer continue with the ill-treatment meted to her in the state chapter of the PDP after the electoral victory of 2019.

He said it was the unanimous decision of all her supporters for the former House leader to pursue her ambition on another platform.





Oladejo equally said all her supporters in Ogbomoso and Oke Ogun zone had dumped the PDP and had joined her in the new party, SDP.

He said some of the supporters are also considering picking up tickets for the party to contest the 2023 election.

Himself being an aspirant for the seat of Ogbomoso North state constituency at the Oyo State House of Assembly, he said his ambition had received the blessings of leaders of the party and other stakeholders.

He said his team, working with the campaign team of Honourable Akande-Adeola, are set to wrest power from Governor Makinde and will work for the victory of the SDP in the state in 2023.

